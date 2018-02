Zhang Xiaolei, founder and president of Qbao.com, former sponsor of Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano, at his company headquarters in Nankin, China, May 11, 2015, during an interview with EFE. EFE/Jose Álvarez Diaz

The CEO of the internet-based finance platform Qbao.com has been arrested by police in the city of Nanjing, Chinese state media state reported on Friday.

Zhang Xiaolei, who had been under investigation by authorities for alleged fraud, along with 11 other suspects, has been arrested on charges illegally siphoning off public money.