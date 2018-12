Carriages of a KTX bullet train sit along railway tracks after they derailed in Gangneung, South Korea, Dec 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The head of South Korea's railway operator resigned on Tuesday following a derailment at the weekend, Yonhap news agency reported.

A KTX high-speed train came off the tracks on Saturday, injuring 16 people, in the eastern city of Gangneung while on its way to Seoul.