Law enforcement personnel from the market supervision and administration bureau check the vaccine supply in Rongan, China, Jul 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/TAN KAIXING CHINA OUT

A law enforcement officer from the market supervision and administration bureau checks the vaccine supply in Rongan, China, Jul 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/TAN KAIXING CHINA OUT

The chairman of Chinese pharmaceutical company Changsheng Biotech, accused of falsifying data on its vaccines, has been arrested for questioning along with three company executives, the firm said Tuesday.

Gao Junfang, chairman of Changsheng Biotech, has been taken into police custody while the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, China's anti-graft watchdog, has launched a probe into the scandal.