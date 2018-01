The Chamame festival opened Friday in the city of Corrientes, on Jan. 12, 2018, in northeastern Argentina. EFE/Rodrigo García

Musicians and singers from the band of the deceased Chamame artist Pocho Roch pay him homage on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 during the National Chamame Festival in Corrientes (Argentina).EFE/Rodrigo García

The city of Corrientes, in northeastern Argentina, came alive with music and dance Friday night to mark the beginning of the 28th Chamame Festival.

Every year, the 10-day long festival, one of the longest in the calendar of summer festivals in the South American country and one of the most important, showcases Chamame, a folk music and dance genre, which might soon find itself on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List.