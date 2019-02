A detail from a design for the fashion label Chanel by German designer Karl Lagerfeld is on display in the Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn, Germany, March 25, 2015 EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVER BERG GERMANY OUT

German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld attends a ceremony to launch the Christmas illuminations of the avenue Champs-Elysees, in Paris, France, Nov. 22, 2018 EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

British model Lily Donaldson (L), Canadian model Coco Rocha (2L), Danish model Freja Beha (4-L), British model Stella Tennant (3-R) and German designer Karl Lagerfeld (2-R) appear with French former top model Ines de la Fressange (R) during his Chanel fashion show as part of the ready-to-wear spring/summer 2011 collection during the fashion week in Paris, France, Oct. 5, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld walks through an exhibition he co-conceived at the Folkwang Museum in Essen, Germany, Feb. 14, 2014. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE SEIDEL

German designer Karl Lagerfeld takes to the catwalk at the end of the Chanel fashion show from the Spring/Summer 2014 Ready to Wear Collection during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Oct. 1, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHE KARABA

German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears on the catwalk after the presentation of his Spring/Summer 2018 Ready to Wear collection by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Oct. 3, 2017 EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, best known for being the creative mastermind behind the iconic French powerhouse Chanel for over three decades, has died at the age of 85, sources close to Chanel told EFE on Monday.

Lagerfeld, a ubiquitous name in the world of fashion who took the helm at Chanel – one the world's most renowned fashion houses – in 1983, passed away at a Paris hospital, the sources said.