A handout photo made available by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on 06 December 2020 shows an illustration (top) and a photo (bottom) of ascender of China's Chang'e-5 probe completing rendezvous and docking with the orbiter-returner combination (issued 06 December 2020).

A handout photo made available by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on 06 December 2020 shows the orbiter-returner combination of China's Chang'e-5 probe approaching the ascender (issued 06 December 2020).

Chinese space probe Chang'e-5 on Sunday began its return journey to Earth with about 2 kg of lunar rocks collected from the surface of the moon, China's space agency said.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) said in a statement that the orbiter-returner module of the Chang'e-5 probe completed the second orbital maneuver and entered the moon-Earth transfer orbit. EFE-EPA