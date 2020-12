People watch a Long March 5 rocket carrying the Chang'e-5 lunar probe launching from the Wenchang Space Center in Wenchang, Hainan Island, China, 24 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/STR CHINA OUT

A handout photo made available by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) shows an image taken by the panoramic camera aboard the lander-ascender combination of Chang'e-5 spacecraft after landing on the moon on 02 December 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/CHINA NATIONAL SPACE ADMINISTRAT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) shows Chang'e-5 spacecraft lander-ascender combination probe guttering samples on the moon on 03 December 2020. EPA-EFE/CHINA NATIONAL SPACE ADMINISTRAT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Chinese space probe Chang'e-5's ascender module has left the surface of the moon and is in orbit readying to bring back to Earth the first collection of lunar rock and dust in more than 40 years.

It also marked the first time that the Asian country has carried out a takeoff on an extraterrestrial body, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said late Thursday night in a statement. EFE-EPA