A whale prepares to dive off the coast of southern California near the Los Angeles suburb of Palos Verdes in California, USA, Sep. 18, 2010. EPA-EFE/FILE/MIKE NELSON

A drop in the pitch intensity of whale songs in the last few decades could be related to climate change and an increase in its population, according to a study published on Monday.

"We think it is something non-voluntary from the whale," Emmanuelle Leroy, who conducted the research, said in a statement published by the University of New South Wales.