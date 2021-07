People wait behind barricades for their relatives to be released outside the main entrance of Insein prison compound in Yangon, Myanmar, 30 June 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Staff members of Prisons Department close the main entrance of the Insein prison compound in Yangon, Myanmar, 30 June 2021. EPA-EFE/STR

Inmates of Yangon's Insein Prison protested on Friday against Myanmar's military junta, which has sent many of them to the jail since its Feb. 1 coup.

The chants of the inmates, many of them political prisoners, were heard on Friday morning outside the high walls of the prison and in a video posted on social media.