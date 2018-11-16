Protesting Government members throw a chair at a contingent of policemen escorting the Speaker at Parliamentary sessions in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

A Member of Parliament pushes Sri Lankan policemen during the uproar at Parliamentary sessions in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Sri Lankan policemen and Parliament staff protect the Speaker (far right with microphone) during the uproar at Parliamentary sessions in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Brewing tensions in Sri Lanka's Parliament over a no-confidence motion against the country's newly appointed prime minister boiled over to an all-out brawl between lawmakers on Friday.

President Maithripala Sirisena appointed Mahinda Rajapaksa to the post of PM after he suddenly and controversially sacked his predecessor Ramil Wickremesinghe, but the newcomer faced an immediate backlash in the chamber and lost a no-confidence motion levied against him which has served to further stoke divisions between lawmakers.