Brewing tensions in Sri Lanka's Parliament over a no-confidence motion against the country's newly appointed prime minister boiled over to an all-out brawl between lawmakers on Friday.
President Maithripala Sirisena appointed Mahinda Rajapaksa to the post of PM after he suddenly and controversially sacked his predecessor Ramil Wickremesinghe, but the newcomer faced an immediate backlash in the chamber and lost a no-confidence motion levied against him which has served to further stoke divisions between lawmakers.