Piles of debris sit in the middle of a parking lot after hundreds of volunteers helped cleaning up in the aftermath of riots over the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 30 May 2020. EFE/EPA/CRAIG LASSIG

A person tries to put out the last burning fire as a US Post Office still smolders after it was burned to the ground during riots over the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 30 May 2020. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

A couple surveys the damage in the aftermath of riots over the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 30 May 2020. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

Rioters revel in front of a store set ablaze in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 29 May 2020. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

If the night is synonymous with unrest and chaos in Minneapolis, with the day comes the cleanup, in which hundreds of residents were busy Saturday lending a hand to looted businesses.

Luxurious houses, gardens, a mostly white neighborhood. Nothing before last Monday, when African-American George Floyd died in police custody, sparking a wave of protests, indicated that this affluent neighborhood in southern Minneapolis would become a battlefield. EFE-EPA