Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Emma Coronel Aispuro (C), the wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" (Shorty) Guzman, leaves the Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, on Feb. 12, 2019, following her husband's conviction on 10 counts, including the charge of running a criminal enterprise, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole. EPA-EFE/ Kevin Hagen

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday that he hoped the conviction of Joaquin "El Chapo"(Shorty) Guzman on drug trafficking charges in the United States would serve as a "lesson" to other criminals.

"It should serve as a learning opportunity and it should be a lesson" to other drug traffickers, the leader of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) said in his morning press conference.