People protesting the death at police hands of George Floyd talk to members of the DC National Guard near the White House in Washington on Wednesday, 3 June 2020. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (R) holds a press conference in St. Paul on Wednesday, 3 June 2020, to announce that he upgraded the murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and filed charges against three other ex-cops involved in the May 25 death of George Floyd. EFE/EPA/CRAIG LASSIG

The attorney general of Minnesota said Wednesday that the charge against the white former police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck for eight minutes before the African American man died has been upgraded to second-degree murder.

"I want to begin with a reminder and that is that we're here today because George Floyd is not here. He should be here. He should be alive but he's not," Keith Ellison said at a press conference in St. Paul, the state capital.