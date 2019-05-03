An April 29, 2019, photo of 76-year-old Jose Ferreira da Silva, an older brother of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who is better known as Frei Chico. In an interview with EFE, Chico insisted on his younger brother's innocence despite a pair of corruption convictions. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva began attending meetings of the Metalworkers' Union - a key step toward an eventual career in Brazilian politics - thanks to the influence of an older brother, who today staunchly defends the ex-president's innocence after a pair of corruption convictions.

The 76-year-old Jose Ferreira da Silva, better known as Frei Chico, told EFE in an interview in Sao Paulo that he visits Lula whenever possible at the Federal Police headquarters in the southern city of Curitiba, where the 73-year-old former head of state is serving a lengthy prison sentence.