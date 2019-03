The UK's Prince Charles (r) and his wife Camilla pose for a photo on a Havana park bench featuring a bronze sculpture of rock legend John Lennon on March 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The UK's Prince Charles (c) along with Cuban revolutionary commander Ramiro Valdes (2nd from right) and Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca (r) during his March 26, 2019, visit to a solar or photovoltaic park being built with British help at the Mariel Economic Development Zone in Havana. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

The UK's Prince Charles (l) speaks with workers during his March 26, 2019, visit to a solar or photovoltaic park being built with British help in Cuba's Mariel Special Development Zone in Havana. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

The UK's Prince Charles and wife Camilla on Tuesday strolled through a Havana park dedicated to John Lennon where they were awaited by the members of a classic car and motorcycle club and a band playing Beatles hits.

As has been their custom since arriving in Cuba on Sunday - the first official visit to the island by members of the British royal family - the couple greeted in a friendly manner everyone they encountered, local residents and curious passersby, on their tour.