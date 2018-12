British artist Charlotte Prodger winner of the 2018 Turner Prize (C) poses with Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (L) and Tate Britain Director Maria Balshaw (R) following her winners speech at the Tate Britain in London, Britain, 04 December 2018. The Turner Prize, which is presented since 1984 to a British-born or based artist aged under 50, is in its 34th year and is considered the highest award for arts in Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

This year's prestigious Turner Award went to British video artist Charlotte Prodger on Tuesday, author of an installation exploring gender identity and the role of sexuality in society through videos filmed with her mobile phone.

The jury of the award, endowed with 25,000 pounds for the winner ($31,000), praised the "pictorial quality" of Prodger's work, a personal creation that mixes images of the author's daily life with sequences of Scottish landscapes.