A man walks past an image of George Floyd on a wall in Atlanta. EFE-EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Mug-shots of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd. EFE-EPA/HENNEPIN COUNTY SHERIFF

Former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted here Tuesday of second-degree murder for the May 2020 death of African-American George Floyd.

The 12-person jury also found Chauvin guilty on the other two counts brought against the fired Minneapolis policeman: third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.