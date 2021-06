A person holds up a poster with an image of George Floyd during a protest demanding justice for his murder by a police officer. EFE/Peter Foley

White former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced Friday to 22.5 years in prison on a second-degree murder conviction for the May 2020 death of African-American George Floyd.

Under Minnesota law, the 45-year-old Chauvin must serve at least 15 years behind bars before he becomes eligible for parole.