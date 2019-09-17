The Venezuelan government and a minority opposition group on Monday announced they had reached an agreement that includes the return of the more than 50 ruling-party lawmakers to the parliament and the formation of a new electoral council.

The document setting out these points was presented by Communication and Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and opposition lawmaker Timoteo Zambrano – the leader of the Cambiemos party, which holds six of the opposition's 109 seats in the National Assembly. EFE-EPA