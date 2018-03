A handout photo made available by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) showing personnel from the British Army Falcon Squadron of the Royal Tank Regiment, supported by Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) personnel, prepare a potentially contaminated vehicle for removal in Salisbury, southern England, Mar. 14. 2018, EPA-EFE/FILE/MARTIN JONES (PPO D) / BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE /HANDOUT

Investigators from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons are due to arrive in the United Kingdom to examine samples of the nerve agent allegedly used in an attempt to assassinate a former Russian spy, the UK's Foreign Office said Sunday.

Independent investigators from the Hague-based OPCW are to begin their inquiry in the UK on Monday, and selected samples of the chemical will be tested in laboratory conditions over the course of at least two weeks, the Foreign Office said.