A man empties a packet of chewing tobacco or "gutka" in his mouth, at Connaught Place in New Delhi, India, on Aug. 01, 2018. EFE-EPA/David Asta Alares

A man mixes in the palm of his hand chewing tobacco and lime known as "khaini" in New Delhi, India, Aug. 01, 2018. EFE-EPA/ David Asta Alares

Chewing tobacco continues to be popular across India despite ban

At a small kiosk in central Delhi on Wednesday, Sonu displayed colorful packets of pan masala, a sweet mixture of spices, areca nuts and fennel - a popular mix across India.

Underneath the counter, away from the eyes of authorities, he also stores packets of chewing tobacco, locally known as gutka, that is banned in many parts of the country.