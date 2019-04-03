Voters in Chicago – the third-largest city in the United States – on Tuesday chose an openly gay African-American woman to be their next mayor in a historic election that has upended the city's long-reigning political machine.
Lori Lightfoot of the Democratic Party, a relative outsider who ran a campaign vowing to dismantle Chicago's notorious Democratic establishment, garnered 73.7 percent of the ballots, easily defeating her rival, the head of the Cook County Board, Toni Preckwinkle, also an African-American woman.