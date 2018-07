Activists gather to march, shout, pray and protest against the alleged shooting of Harith Augustus by a Chicago Police officer during a confrontation in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Jul. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

A frame-grab from a handout body camera video released Jul. 15, 2018 by the Chicago Police Department shows Harith Augustus (C) with his hand on his right hip as he is confronted by Chicago Police officers shortly before they fatally shot him in the South Shore neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, USA, Jul. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHICAGO POLICE/ HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES

A frame-grab from a handout body camera video released Jul. 15, 2018 by the Chicago Police Department shows Harith Augustus (L) with what appears to be a handgun in a holster on his right as he is confronted by Chicago Police officers shortly before they fatally shot him in the South Shore neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, USA, Jul. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHICAGO POLICE/HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES

The Chicago Police Department on Sunday released video footage of an allegedly armed man who was shot dead by police in an incident that has provoked strong protests in Chicago's South Side neighborhood.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson ordered the release of a video recording from a body camera carried by an officer at the scene on Saturday night.