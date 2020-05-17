The editor-in-chief of Egypt’s only independent media was arrested on Sunday outside a prison while interviewing the mother of a prominent imprisoned activist who went on a hunger strike, the Mada Masr online newspaper said.
Lina Attalah, chief editor of Mada Masr, at her offices in Cairo, 6 March 2020.EFE/Francesca Cicardi
