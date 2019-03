Indonesia President Joko Widodo looks on during a media conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (not pictured) in the gardens of Kirribilli House in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Feb. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/DAVID MOIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Marianti was 13 when her father married her off to a man nearly 30 years older to settle a gambling debt in a village in Indonesia where child marriages continue to be part of the tradition since centuries.

Almost 18 years since she left her parental home as a kid bride, Marianti is now speaking about her devastated childhood as part of a crusade against the practice in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country where more than one million such weddings take place every year