Afghan relatives gather at bride home during the wedding party of a 12-year-old bride in a refugee camp in Herat on Dec. 25, 2005. EPA-EFE FILE/FARAHANAZ KARIMY

The rate of child marriages in Afghanistan has declined by 10 percent in the last decade but continues to be a challenge which needs multilateral policy intervention, according to a report published by UNICEF on Sunday.

According to the joint study by UNICEF and the Afghan labor ministry in both urban and rural areas of five of the 34 Afghan provinces, 42 percent families have at least one member who was married before the age of 18, although the figure varies widely from region to region.