Police investigate the site of a mass stabbing in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, Japan, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Police investigate the site of a mass stabbing in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, Japan, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Police and rescue personnel work at the site of a mass stabbing in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, Japan, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Police and rescue personnel work at the site of a mass stabbing in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, Japan, May 28, 2019. . EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Police investigate the site of a mass stabbing in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, Japan, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

At least 19 people, including school children, were injured on Tuesday in a stabbing attack outside Tokyo, Japanese police said.

At least 10 school children are among the victims of the attack which took place at 7:45 am in Kawasaki City, south the Japanese capital city, public broadcaster NHK reported. A male suspect has been detained.