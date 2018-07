Photrograph showing immigrants and community leaders participating in the rally outside the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Florida, Jun 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Cristobal Herrera

The fact that many undocumented immigrants are under the age of 5 does not deter the Trump administration's immigration courts from admitting the minors, in many cases without a lawyer.

"(Some) children are so young, that when you ask them, 'What's your dad's name?' they respond by saying 'dad'," Yliana Johansen-Mendez, an attorney with the Los Angeles-based Immigrant Defenders Law Center, told EFE.