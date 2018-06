Adults and children demand the end of family separations during a protest at the Russell building of the US Senate, in Washington, DC, United States, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lenin Nolly

Adults and children demand the end of family separations during a protest at the Russell building of the US Senate, in Washington, DC, United States, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lenin Nolly

Some 30 children demanded the US Senate on Thursday to put an end to President Donald Trump's immigration policies, which have caused the separation of hundreds of undocumented immigrant families at the southern border.

The protesters gathered at the Senate building covered in Mylar blankets to reflect the conditions in which undocumented immigrant children have been held in US Border Patrol facilities.