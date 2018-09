A protester takes a break during the Evacuate Manus and Nauru Protest - 'Five Years Too Long, 12 Deaths Too Many' Protest at Town Hall in Sydney, Australia, Jul. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEREMY NG AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Children as young as seven years of age held at Australia's Nauru offshore immigration detention center are repeatedly attempting suicide, said a report published Monday.

The Refugee Council of Australia report said the situation of the 900 asylum seekers, including 109 children, detained in this South Pacific nation exceeds the "worst fears" of the organization.