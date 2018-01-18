A migrant worker holds her daughter while bringing her to a school made of refurbished shipping containers at a container village in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Clothes hang out of the windows of refurbished shipping containers at a container village for migrant workers in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 January 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The child of a migrant worker from Cambodia practices basic Thai language during a class inside a school made of refurbished shipping containers at a container village in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A young Cambodian boy, son of migrant worker, uses mobile phone while relaxing in a hammock before joining lessons at a school made of refurbished shipping containers at a container village in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

At first glance, a tiny school established for children of low income migrant workers looks typical of primary schools the world over; young children on Thursday were in class learning to read, taking drawing lessons and enjoying swingsets and slides in the playground outside.

Unlike other schools however, this one was set up inside one of the many refurbished shipping containers that have been repurposed to build a makeshift village near Bangkok's city center in order to accommodate construction workers, the majority of whom come from impoverished neighboring countries such as Laos, Myanmar and particularly Cambodia.