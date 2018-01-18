At first glance, a tiny school established for children of low income migrant workers looks typical of primary schools the world over; young children on Thursday were in class learning to read, taking drawing lessons and enjoying swingsets and slides in the playground outside.
Unlike other schools however, this one was set up inside one of the many refurbished shipping containers that have been repurposed to build a makeshift village near Bangkok's city center in order to accommodate construction workers, the majority of whom come from impoverished neighboring countries such as Laos, Myanmar and particularly Cambodia.