Thai military personnel walk inside the blocking area during rescue operations to save a soccer team at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

The 12 rescued members of the Wild Boar soccer team, with their assistant coach Ekapol Chantawong (front, L), make their first public appearance with child psychologists during a military governmental TV pool broadcasting program at Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organization in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Members of Wild Boar youth soccer team and their coach-turned-Buddhist monk Ekapol Chantawong (back, C) visit Wat Phra Kaew or Temple of the Emerald Buddha within the Grand Palace complex in Bangkok, Thailand, Sep. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Twelve children and their coach who were rescued from a cave in northern Thailand will travel to Argentina at the beginning of October to attend the Youth Olympic Games.

The group, members of the local Wild Boars youth soccer club, will travel with their families at the invitation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the event which will be held in Buenos Aires from Oct. 6-18.