Spain’s children were set free to go for walks on Sunday after six weeks locked in their homes as the country continued a downward trend in the number of deaths and rate of infection.
Experts in Madrid discuss de-escalation amid the coronavirus pandemic
Children roam Spain's streets after 6 weeks locked up
A girl jumps in a street in Cordoba, Spain, 26 April 2020, on the first day minors are allowed an hour a day walk since lockdown was ordered in Spain 44 days ago in an attempt to flatten the coronavirus curve. EFE/ Salas
08 and 05 year-old siblings jump as they leave their house in Toledo, Spain, 26 April 2020, on the first day minors are allowed an hour a day walk since lockdown was ordered in Spain 44 days ago in an attempt to flatten the coronavirus curve. EFE/ Ismael Herrero
A woman walkgs with her son in Madrid, Spain, 26 April 2020, on the first day minors are allowed an hour a day walk since lockdown was ordered in Spain 44 days ago in an attempt to flatten the coronavirus curve. EFE/ Mariscal
A girl rides a bicycle in Madrid, Spain, 26 April 2020, on the first day minors are allowed an hour a day walk since lockdown was ordered in Spain 44 days ago in an attempt to flatten the coronavirus curve. EFE/ Mariscal
A man plays with his daughter in Madrid, Spain, 26 April 2020, on the first day minors are allowed an hour a day walk since lockdown was ordered in Spain 44 days ago in an attempt to flatten the coronavirus curve. EFE/ Mariscal
A man and his two children cross a street in Madrid, Spain, 26 April 2020, on the first day minors are allowed an hour a day walk since lockdown was ordered in Spain 44 days ago in an attempt to flatten the coronavirus curve. EFE/ Mariscal
A woman holds her son as they go for a walk in Cordoba, Spain, 26 April 2020, on the first day minors are allowed an hour a day walk since lockdown was ordered in Spain 44 days ago in an attempt to flatten the coronavirus curve. EFE/ Salas
