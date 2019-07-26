After spending a lifetime rescuing children working as slaves, Indian child rights campaigner Kailash Satyarthi, who won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize, is hopeful that political boundaries will get erased one day from the world so that refugee children don’t suffer like they do in the United States.

With this aim in mind, the activist three years ago began a campaign, "100 million for 100 million", which empowers privileged children to raise their voices and strive to end the exploitation of the underprivileged ones.