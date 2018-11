Central American migrants continue northwards in Mexico's Jalisco state on Nov. 19, 2018, in their trek to reach the US border, where most intend to request asylum. EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

A young member of the migrant caravan waits in a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, on Nov. 19, 2018. EFE-EPA/Maria de la Luz Ascencio

A young member of the migrant caravan waits in a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, on Nov. 19, 2018. EFE-EPA/Maria de la Luz Ascencio

Perhaps they are the most exhausted members of the Central American migrant caravan, but give them a ball or a skateboard and the children start playing with it.

They are the other side of the caravan that arrived in the Mexican border city of Tijuana and who are now waiting to request asylum in the US.