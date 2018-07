Ratdao Chantapoon, mother of Prajak Sutham, a trapped child, waits to see her son during the ongoing rescue operations at Tham Luang cave to save members of children’s soccer team that are trapped in Tham Luang cave at Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Kham-aoey Promthep, 64, grandmother of Duangpetch Promthep, who is one of 13 members of a soccer team trapped in Tham Luang cave, hangs her grandson's uniform up while she waits for him to be rescued, in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The mother of a trapped child waits to see her son during the ongoing rescue operations at Tham Luang cave to save members of children’s soccer team that are trapped in Tham Luang cave at Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand since Jun. 23 have been able to communicate with their families, a member of the rescue teams confirmed to EFE on Friday.

The source, who asked that his name not be revealed as he is not authorized to speak to the media, did not specify the methods of how the rescue team was able to establish a connection between the inside and outside of the cave.