A handout photo made available by the Thai Navy SEAL on 06 July 2018 shows Thai military personnel carrying equipment inside a cave complex during the ongoing rescue operations for the youth soccer team and their assistant coach, at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand. EPA-EFE/THAI NAVY SEAL HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The mother of a Thai boy who trapped inside a cave reacts as authorities announce the death of a former Thai Navy Seal rescue diver during the ongoing rescue operations for the child soccer team and their assistant coach, at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand since Jun. 23 have told their relatives via letters that they are well.

The Thai Navy's elite corps posted the messages on its Facebook page on Saturday.