A photo provided by Chile's Health Ministry that shows workers handling a shipment of 272,610 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine on 20 May 2021 at the Arturo Merino Benitez airport in Santiago, Chile. EFE/Chile's Health Ministry

A man receives a dose of Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine on 22 April 2021 at an immunization center in Santiago, Chile. EFE/Alberto Valdes/File

Chilean health authorities said Thursday that over half of the target population, or more than 7.6 million people, have received a full two-dose Covid-19 vaccine series.

"The population needs to be aware of the need to get vaccinated. We have the vaccines and the personnel. It's now up to you," Health Minister Enrique Paris said.