Chilean President Sebastian Piñera (l.) greets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (r.) on July 27, 2019, as they meet at La Moneda Palace in Santiago for talks on strengthening bilateral ties, free trade and multilateral accords. EFE-EPA/Chilean Presidency

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera met this Saturday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for talks on strengthening bilateral ties, free trade and multilateral accords, official sources reported.

Boosting free trade also comes amid the US-China trade war and the need to strengthen the World Trade Organization, the sources said after the meeting at La Moneda Palace, seat of the Chilean presidency.