Chile's Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero (C-R) and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C-L) display documents during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of People in Beijing, China, 24 April 2019. EPA-EFE/KENZABURO FUKUHARA / POOL

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera speaks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, 24 April 2019. EPA-EFE/PARKER SONG / POOL

The president of Chile, together with his Chinese counterpart, signed an action plan to promote bilateral ties between the two nations on Wednesday.

Sebastian Piñera arrived in Beijing for an official visit during which he will participate in the second forum of China’s New Silk Road initiative, which he said he was "very enthusiastic" about.