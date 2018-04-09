Chilean President Sebastian Piñera during the presentation of a proposal to modernize the country's immigration law to include the regularization of immigrants' status, at La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, April 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera on Monday presented a proposal to modernize the country's immigration law to include the regularization of immigrants' status, requiring Haitian citizens to have tourist visas and granting special entry permission for Venezuelan migrants.

Piñera said that the aim of the reform and other administrative measures he announced is "to guarantee safe, orderly and regular" immigration to the country, where - according to official figures - about one million foreigners reside, representing 5.5 percent of the population.