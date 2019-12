Members of the Chilean community participate in a rally to show solidarity with the 2019 Chilean protests at Town Hall Square in Sydney, Australia, 2 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PAUL BRAVEN

The Senate in Chile unanimously passed a bill Wednesday to gradually increase the lowest pensions in the country by up to 50 percent.

The bill had earlier been passed in the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday and was ready to be enacted as a law. EFE-EPA