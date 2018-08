Photo provided by the Investigations Police of Chile (PDI) showing the arrest of computer engineer Gonzalo Villegas Soto, in Santiago, Chile, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Policia de Investigaciones de Chile

A 23-year-old computer engineer has been arrested as the suspected perpetrator of a leak of bank data on some 80,000 clients of BancoEstado, Chilean police said Thursday.

The alleged hacker, identified as Gonzalo Villegas Soto, works as an independent consultant and was arrested in Santiago by detectives from the police Cybercrime Brigade.