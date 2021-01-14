A group of women participates in a "handkerchief" in front of the headquarters of the Universidad Catolica de Chile in Santiago, Chile 13 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

A group of women participates in a "handkerchief" in front of the headquarters of the Universidad Catolica de Chile in Santiago, Chile 13 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

A group of women participates in a "handkerchief" in front of the headquarters of the Universidad Catolica de Chile in Santiago, Chile 13 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Chile's Congress on Wednesday began discussing the decriminalization of abortion within the first 14 weeks of term, which was presented in 2018 and is opposed by the government of the conservative Sebastián Piñera.

Wearing green T-shirts – the color associated with a movement to legalize abortion – and shouting "Abortion yes, abortion no, that's for me to decide!", some of the left and center-left MPs who promoted the initiative arrived at parliament with sights set on the recent decriminalization in Argentina. EFE-EPA