Photo made available by the Bolivian Agency of Information (ABI) shows President Evo Morales speaking to the media in the Government Palace of La Paz, Bolivia, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

Photo made available by Chile's Presidency shows President Sebastian Piñera (L) during a videoconference with Chilean Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuerto (R-screen) and the Representative of Chile before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Claudio Grossman (L-screen), at La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHILE'S PRESIDENCY/SEBASTIAN RODRIGUEZ

Photo made available by Chile's Presidency shows President Sebastian Piñera (C) attending a press conference, at La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHILE'S PRESIDENCY/SEBASTIAN RODRIGUEZ

Chile's president said here Wednesday that landlocked Bolivia had aspirations to reclaim sovereign access to the Pacific Ocean but that this was not equivalent to a right to regain that lost territory.

"Bolivia needs to learn not to confuse aspirations with rights and much less pretend that its aspirations create obligations for our country," Sebastian Piñera told reporters at the La Moneda presidential palace.