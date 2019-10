Photo provided by the Chilean President's Office showing President Sebastian Piñera (c), accompanied by Environment Minister Carolina Schmidt (r) and Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera (l), on Oct. 30, 2019, in Santiago as Piñera announces the cancellation of the APEC and COP25 summits, which Chile had been scheduled to host in November and December, respectively. EFE-EPA/ Courtesy Chilean President's Office/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

President Sebastian Piñera on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the APEC and COP25 summits due to the massive protests and demonstrations that have occurred in Chile over the past 13 days.

"Our government, with deep sadness because this is painful for Chile, has decided not to hold either the APEC summit that was scheduled for November or the COP25 (summit), which was scheduled for December," said Piñera in a public statement.