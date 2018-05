Chilean Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati (C) celebrates Mass for the great assembly of the X Synod in Santiago, Chile, on May 18, 2018. Ezzati and other Chilean bishops returned from the Vatican and a meeting with Pope Francis, who handed them a letter containing partial conclusions of a thorough investigation by Maltese Archbishop Charles Scicluna into an alleged child sex abuse cover-up by Chile's Church hierarchy. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

Chilean Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati (C) celebrates Mass for the great assembly of the X Synod in Santiago, Chile, on 18 May 2018. Ezzati and Chile's other bishops returned from the Vatican and a meeting with Pope Francis, who handed them a letter containing partial conclusions of a thorough investigation by Maltese Archbishop Charles Scicluna into allegations of a child sex abuse cove-up by Chile's Church hierarchy. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

A Chilean cardinal said here in response to child sex abuse cover-up allegations contained in a letter drawn up by Pope Francis that they took him and the country's other bishops by surprise.

The 10-page document accuses the Chilean Church hierarchy of negligence in protecting children from pedophile priests and of destroying evidence related to child sex crimes.