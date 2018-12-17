Chilean President Sebastian Piñera inaugurated on Monday the country's new Ministry of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation.
The ministry was established to help raise living standards in the Andean nation, the president said.
Chilean President Sebastian Pinera (2R), Sciences minister Andres Couve (L), Sciences subsecretary Carolina Torrealba (R) and Undersecretary of the Science portfolio Carolina Torrealba (2L) pose at the La Moneda Palace, in Santiago, Chile, 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO VALDES
Sciences minister Andres Couve participate in a ceremony, at the La Moneda Palace, in Santiago, Chile, 17 December 2018. Chilean President has launched the new ministry of Sciences, Technology, Knowledge, and Innovation, and the minister Andres Couve. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO VALDES
