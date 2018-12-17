Chilean President Sebastian Pinera (2R), Sciences minister Andres Couve (L), Sciences subsecretary Carolina Torrealba (R) and Undersecretary of the Science portfolio Carolina Torrealba (2L) pose at the La Moneda Palace, in Santiago, Chile, 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO VALDES

Sciences minister Andres Couve participate in a ceremony, at the La Moneda Palace, in Santiago, Chile, 17 December 2018. Chilean President has launched the new ministry of Sciences, Technology, Knowledge, and Innovation, and the minister Andres Couve. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO VALDES