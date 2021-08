Handout photo made available by the Chilean Presidency of the President of Chile Sebastian Piñera who decreed two days of national mourning, for Monday and Tuesday of the week that begins, "in memory and tribute "of the more than 36,000 deaths that the pandemic has claimed in the country to date, at the Plaza de la Ciudadania, in Santiago, Chile, 08 August 2021. EFE/Marcelo Segura / Presidency of Chile / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS / MANDATORY CREDIT

Chile's president on Sunday declared two days of national mourning "in memory and tribute" to the more than 36,000 people who have succumbed to Covid-19 in the country to date.

Sebastián Piñera announced the mourning for Monday and Tuesday at a symbolic event in the central Plaza de la Ciudadania, in Santiago, where 460 lights were lit in memory of the victims while a member of the Carabineros police force led a minute of silence and the Chilean flag was placed at half mast.