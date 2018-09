World Economic Forum Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab speaks during a press conference at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sep. 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/VIETNAM OUT

Chile's foreign minister arrived in Hanoi on Tuesday to strengthen ties with Asian allies at the World Economic Forum, being held in the Vietnamese capital.

Roberto Ampuero met his counterparts from Vietnam and South Korea, Pham Binh Minh and Kang Kyung-wha respectively, as well the founder of the World Economic Forum, German professor, Klaus Schwab at the forum, which this year is focussed on entrepreneurship and the fourth industrial revolution.